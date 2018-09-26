It is over for Governor OBADO as calls to impeach him for killing his lover, SHARON OTIENO, gains momentum

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado is now staring at possible impeachment following the gruesome killing of his lover, Sharon Otieno.





This is after Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, joined her Migori counterparts in calling for the impeachment of Obado, saying he has lost moral authority to be Governor.





According to Wanga, all evidence in the brutal murder of former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby pointed at the Governor.





She noted that the fact that Obado’s aides and a car belonging to one of his close associates was traced to the scene of the murder were grounds enough to impeach the Governor.





“What more do we need to convince the public that the Governor is involved.”





“His aides and a car linked to one of his aides have been traced to the scene of crime,” said Wanga.





“This should be grounds enough for MCAs in Migori to start impeachment proceedings,” she added.





This comes even as Migori MCAs are already signing the motion to impeach Obado over the murder of Sharon.



