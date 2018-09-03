It is only UHURU who can save the country from high fuel tax, we can make noise but it is only his signature that can help - DUALE says

Monday September 3, 2018 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has said it is only the President who has powers to reduce the high fuel tax.





From September 1st, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) imposed a 16 percent Value Added Tax on all fuel products and this will make lives of Kenyans difficult.





However speaking on Sunday, Duale who is also the Garissa Town MP, said it is only President Uhuru Kenyatta who can save Kenyans from high fuel tax.





“The President has a number of options.”





“He can suspend the VAT by signing the law.”





“He can also disagree with Parliament.”





“Until the President is presented with this law, Kenyans have no choice but to pay the sixteen sentence," Duale said.





The House Majority Leader's remarks come in the wake of a huge public outcry over the tax.

Uhuru, who is on a one week State visit to China is yet to comment on the issue.



