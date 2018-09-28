It is all a distraction! Senator OLE KINA now says after being summoned for inciting MAASAI against KALENJINS in Narok

Friday September 28, 2018 -Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has termed allegations of incitement over the ongoing Mau Forest evictions as a ‘red herring’.

Speaking on Citizen TV during an interview , Ledama reiterated his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government’s move to evict those encroaching on Mau Forest land.

“The water catchment area is important to the people of Narok and the continent, what am doing is right and I will not waste my time responding to those people,” said Ole Kina.

He termed his summoning for interrogation by Narok County Security Team and Intelligence officers on Monday as pure distraction from real issues in Mau.

Ole Kina had made incitefull remarks during the burial of one of the victims of the Mau Forest clashes in Nkoben which according to Kericho Woman Representative Florence Bore and Njoro MP Charity Kathambi, will only spread violence and instability.

