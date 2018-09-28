Is STATE HOUSE trying to interfere with MONICA KIMANI‘s murder? – see what happened at Muthaiga Police Station on Friday morning

Friday September 28, 2018-

Citizen TV's presenter, Jackie Maribe, is said to be trying to use her connection with State House to interfere with the ongoing investigations into the murder of city business lady, Monica Kimani.





Monica was killed at her apartment in Kilimani and Jackie Maribe‘s fiance, Joseph Irungu is one of the suspects.





Irungu was on Thursday detained at Muthaiga Police station for 10 days to allow detectives finish their investigations.





Now a source at Muthaiga Police station said some State House officials visited Irungu on Friday morning and demanded his immediate release.





Jackie Maribe is said to have connection with State House and she has also been threatening DCI officers who are investigating the murder.





Monica, 28, was a business lady based in South Sudan and she was a close friend of Jowi.





Monica brother George says his sister and Irungu were just friends and there was no romantic relationship.





“As far as I can remember, they have not met more than five times,” George said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



