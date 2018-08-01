Is RAILA ODINGA taking advantage of SHARON OTIENO’s murder to campaign for OCHILO AYACKO in the Migori senatorial race? Look!

Saturday September 15, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM and his candidate for Migori Senatorial seat, Ochilo Ayacko, seem to be taking advantage of the gruesome murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, who was allegedly murdered to Governor Okoth Obado.





Ever since her death, Ayacko has intensified campaigns ahead of the October 8th by election and is said to have resorted to door-to-door campaigns.





Governor Obado, who has adversely been mentioned in the killing of Ms Otieno, had opposed ODM's move to hand a direct ticket to former Cabinet Minister Ochillo Ayacko.





The Governor vowed to campaign against Mr Ayacko as he warmed up to Dalmas Otieno, who later withdrew his candidature and instead settled for an appointment to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.





Following the withdrawal of Dalmas, Obado shifted his support to businessman Eddy Oketch and is said to have promised to fund his campaigns to complicate matters for Ayacko before Sharon Otieno’s murder came up, which has destroyed his image completely with Eddy seemingly not willing to associate himself with a murderer anymore.



