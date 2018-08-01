Is KDF trying to cover up MICHAEL OYAMO’s involvement in SHARON OTIENO’s gruesome murder? See the drama that happened in Migori?

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Nyanza CID boss, Michael Barasa, has maintained that the mysterious man who visited Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, while he was in held in police custody over the murder of Sharon Otieno was sent from the Department of Defence.





Addressing the media on Monday, Barasa said that the mysterious man, identified as Lukas Ouko, was allowed to see the high-profile suspect after he submitted an official letter from DoD.





"I have contacted the DoD which has confirmed the man was officially sent to Homa Bay since Mr Oyamo is an ex-Navy officer and he was to speak to him on certain issues," said Barasa.





Barasa’s sentiments were echoed by Ouko who insisted that he was sent by DoD to check circumstances that led to Oyamo’s exit from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in 2014.





“I was sent officially to find out whether Mr Oyamo had made necessary clearance from the Navy which he left sometime in 2014.”





“I did not discuss Sharon’s death with him.”





“In fact I was accompanied by a police officer, Inspector Wafula and only took less than 20 minutes with Oyamo,” said Ouko when he was interviewed with one of the local dailies.



