Irrefutable evidence that OBADO’s wife, HELLEN, may have hired OYAMO to kill SHARON in cold blood - OBADO may be innocent after all

Friday September 14, 2018 - Beleaguered Migori Governor Okoth Obado has revealed the other side of his wife, Hellen, that may implicate her in the cold-blooded murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





According to Obado, Hellen even threatened him and the late Sharon in April, where the latter had booked a hotel room to have some good time with the Governor.





First, Hellen demanded to know who the lady by the name Sharon Otieno that he was having an affair with was.





Then he warned Obado never to go to Imperial Hotel, where Sharon had booked a room for her and the Governor; otherwise, things would be bad for them all.





“My wife warned me against going to Imperial saying if I dared, she would get the entire episode on camera as she had a team monitoring him,” said Obado.





The move by Obado to heed to his wife’s advice to not to show up at Imperial Hotel angered Sharon that she begun sending Hellen very compromising photos of her and the Governor.





This is the reason why some people feel that Hellen may had motive and probably hired Obado’s PA, Michael Oyamo, to exterminate Sharon from the face of the earth.



