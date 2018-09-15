Irrefutable evidence that links JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé, JOWI, to the brutal murder of MONICA, this man is going to Kamiti.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - A man who proposed to Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, in a colourful ceremony that was broadcasted live on Instagram is being treated as the main suspect in the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, a 28 year old lady who was killed in cold blood and her throat slit at her Kilimani apartment in Nairobi.





Detectives investigating the murder pieced together information that directly links Jowi to the brutal murder.





His phone signal was traced to Monica’s apartment, the day she was killed and her lifeless body dumped in a bathtub.





Detectives also found out that there was constant communication between Jowi and the deceased the day she was killed.





Actually, he is the one who drove Monica to her apartment on that ill-fated day.





The deceased’s neighbor positively identified Jowi as the man he saw leave Monica’s apartment on the night she was killed during a police parade on Tuesday morning.





Jowi claims he is a security expert based in Dubai but his character is questionable.





Nobody knows the real hustle that he does because is always partying in high end clubs in Nairobi.



