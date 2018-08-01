Interesting details of this Rolls Royce that UHURU’s father Mzee JOMO KENYATTA bought in 1963, He loved opulence.

By ODHIAMBO OPIYO.





Jomo Kenyatta bought the Rolls Royce Phantom V at the London Motor Show during the 3rd Lancaster Conference in Oct 1963.

With a price of tag of £ 7,305, the dar k blue limo was the most expensive car on display.

It became a symbol of opulence that J Boulton, the head of East African department at the FCO wrote:

"It is not only in Kenya that part of the British community envy Mr Kenyatta's acquisition of an example of a Rolls Royce craft."

On 4th November 1963, Inspector Ndisi who had been selected as the chauffeur, arrived in Britain to undergo a two week course in maintenance at Rolls Royce Centre at Goodwood.

The limo had already been loaded on a ship to Kenya on 1st November 1963, and it was expected that by the time it reached Mombasa Ndisi would have flown back to Kenya to recieve it.

The Americans had already gifted Kenyatta a Lincoln Continental convertible , and the Germans determined not to be left behind, had also organised for a Mercedes Benz to be presented to Kenyatta on independence day.

The British fearing that the German car maker was likely to steal the limelight from British car makers, demanded that officials from Rolls Royce should attend Kenya's independence celebrations, but this was not possible.

Nevertheless, the Rolls Royce limo arrived at the port Mombasa ,albeit with some delay in offloading, and was driven to Nairobi by Ndisi.

Rolls Royce had committed to fly-in replacement parts and a fitter in case it broke down



