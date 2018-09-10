Instagram on fire as this Nairobi Slay Queen called CYNTHIA tries to break the internet, See PHOTOs

08:27

Monday, September 10, 2018 - This young Nairobi slay queen called Cynthia is causing commotion on Instagram after she posted some juicy photos flaunting her goodies.

She was attempting to break the internet by pulling stunts on social media.

Some men are praising her nice figure while others are telling her to style up and get some manners.

Check out these photos she posted in the next page

Page 1 2 3
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out how you could easily make Sh8,000 with just Sh200 from this 8 football matches played today.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 -  Several football matches are lined up today world over - from international friendlies to the UEFA Nations ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno