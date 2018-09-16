Impunity! This guy who is a security to a VIP drew his gun ready to shoot Bandari FC players during a KPL match (PHOTOs)

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - There was drama during a KPL match between Zoo FC and Bandari FC when this armed guy who is a security officer attached to a VIP drew his gun and threatened to shoot.

He confronted Bandari players and started insulting them.

He even went to the extent of removing his gun and threatening to shoot them.

