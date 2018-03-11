I’m not your sister, I wanna FCUK you-Sexually starved LADY breathes fire after being friend zoned (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:06
Sunday, September 30, 2018- Being friend zoned is the worst thing that can ever happen to any man or woman.
You wouldn’t wish it even on your worst enemy.
While it is men who have been vocal about this dreaded friend zone, it appears even ladies are complaining about the same.
This lady seems to have had enough and decided to address the issue and she is not mincing her words.
Watch the video below.
