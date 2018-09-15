If you have ever cheated in an exam, this hilarious video will leave you in stitches (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 13:05
This hilarious video will take many a trip down memory lane to school days.
Savage Responses
There were those students who couldn’t let you look at their work no matter how hard you tried.
This guy let his frustrations boil over and hit the student in front of him who couldn’t let him copy and it’s hilarious.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST