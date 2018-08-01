If you are not having the best of days, this video will put a smile on your face (Just WATCH)

Monday, September 03, 2018 - This big guy showing his awesome moves has caused a stir on social media.

From his energy to his awesome dance moves, this will put a smile on your face and blow the Monday blues away.

The guy makes light work of his weight and pulls crazy moves while oozing positive energy.

Watch the video below.

Credit: @JALANG'O
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

