If you are a non-Muslim, just get out of Garissa - Governor KORANE now warns about AL SHABAAB’s religious killings after attack on bus

Sunday September 16, 2018 - Garissa Governor, Ali Korane, has condemned the killing of two people by suspected Al Shabaab terrorists who attacked a bus belonging to Kilas Company on Friday.





Speaking yesterday, Korane said the shooting of the two, a mechanic and a passenger, who were hauled out of the bus because they were non-natives, was a tactic by the militia group to breed animosity and create division.





He said the militants employed a tactic of isolating locals from non-natives to create a notion that the latter were unwanted in the area, which he said was untrue.





"The militants are trying to wage unnecessary disharmony among Kenyans based on faith and ethnicity.”





“I was personally taught by teachers who were not natives of the community here.”





“Every Kenyan has a right to reside everywhere irrespective of race, tribe and faith.”





“We will not be fooled by these tactics," said Korane.





According to eye witnesses, the militants identified three non locals and ordered them to recite some Quran verses but only one was able to recite it and was spared.





The two others were shot dead immediately.



