IEBC warns RAILA ODINGA’s ODM of violence as MIGORI Senatorial by-election nears

Wednesday September 12, 2018

-Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has asked political parties and independent candidates in the Migori Senatorial by-election to submit names of their constituency agents by next week.





Speaking yesterday, IEBC Communications Manager, Andrew Limo, said submitting the lists would enable them to gazette the names and polling centres.





The by-election will be held concurrently with another one to pick a new MCA for Central Sakwa ward in Siaya County on October 8.





Limo further warned that candidates found causing violence would be automatically disqualified.





"If we get sufficient evidence of any candidate who is directly or indirectly involving themselves in violence and any other electoral malpractice, then we shall invoke the law to disqualify such a candidate," Limo said.





"The commission is also engaging with security agencies to ensure the by-elections are not only free and fair, but peaceful as well," Limo added.



