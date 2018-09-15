IEBC Chairman WAFULA CHEBUKATI changes his stand on suspended CEO EZRA CHILOBA as he denies ever sacking him as reported

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has dismissed claims that he fired its CEO, Ezra Chiloba.





Chebukati, through the commission’s Twitter handle, clarified that the disciplinary process was ongoing for the CEO who has been on suspension since April, 2018.





The commission also noted that it will make an objective decision on the same at a later date.





“It is not true that CEO Ezra Chiloba, who is on suspension, has been dismissed from employment,” Tweeted IEBC.





“What is true is that the disciplinary process is on-going and the Commission will make an objective decision on the matter,” it added.





Media reports had alleged that a decision had been reached to send Chiloba packing for gross misconduct after a meeting attended by Chebukati and commissioners’ Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.





The commission had invited Chiloba to appear before its disciplinary committee on Monday morning but he failed to show up.



