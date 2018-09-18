Identity of the MAN who was having SEX with a LADY inside his Mercedes Benz at Nextgen Mall parking unveiled(PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018-A video of a man having sex with lady inside his Mercedes Benz at Nextgen Mall basement parking has been going rounds on social media.

His tinted car was moving up and down when he was working on the lady at the basement parking.

The identity of the randy man who was feasting on the lady has been unveiled.

His name is  Kantai Ole Sankale, the Director General of the Youth Senate, a non-Governmental organization.

He couldn’t wait to get a room, prompting him to have sex with the lady inside his Mercedes Benz.

Check out his photos.






The Kenyan DAILY POST
