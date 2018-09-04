I will offer UHURU free advice on how to raise money without affecting common mwananchi – PETER KENNETH tell RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Former Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate, Peter Kenneth, has said he is ready to offer President Uhuru Kenyatta free advice on how to raise tax without affecting the lives of common mwananchi.





On September 1st, Uhuru’s Government introduced a 16 percent VAT on fuels and all petroleum products and this raised the cost of living of all Kenyans.





Speaking after meeting NASA leader, Raila Odinga, at his Capitol Hill offices on Tuesday, Kenneth said following his experience in Treasury when he was an Assistant Minister, he is ready to show Uhuru how to raise tax without affecting lives of common mwananchi.





“Mr. Kenneth offered to use his Treasury experience to help government raise money without affecting the poor,” Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango said in a statement after the meeting.





"He will do that to ensure that this is done according to the law.”





“He said the Government can raise money without affecting fuel prices through taxation," Onyango added.





There is a huge outcry across the country over an increase in fuel prices with many saying that the cost of living has gone up over the last four days.



