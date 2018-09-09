I will not be intimidated, I will continue running the affairs of Nairobi from my home in Machakos-SONKO

Sunday September 9, 2018 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has told off the Nairobi MCA for insisting that he moves Nairobi county operations from his home in Machakos back to Nairobi.





Speaking to journalists in Mua after a memorial service for his late father, Sonko said he will continue running the affairs of Nairobi County from the comfort of his palatial home in Machakos County.





He noted that he will not be blackmailed or intimidated as a Governor of Nairobi.





Sonko dared the MCAs to impeach him if they want, saying he will continue doing his work from Machakos and he has no apologies to make.





He was responding to an ultimatum from MCAs through their Majority leader Abdi Guyo that he moves back to Nairobi within two weeks, failure to which he will be impeached.





Sonko moved operations to his Mua home in Machakos four months ago citing security reasons.





