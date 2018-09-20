I will never leave my father’s GRAVE alone! SONKO now reveals why he will never come back to work from his office in Nairobi

Thursday September 20, 2018- Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has told off critics who are telling him to come back to Nairobi and stop working from his Mua home in Machakos County.





Speaking during an interview on Jeff Koinange Live that airs on Citizen TV, Sonko stated that he prefers working from his Mua house because it is close to his father’s grave and is his native home.





He maintained that he will continue running the affairs of Nairobi County from the comfort of his Mua home and told those not impressed with his mode of operation to go to hell because he is not about to stop any time soon.





“My father was laid to rest in Mua.”





“My father used to be my best friend.”





“I really miss him a lot.”





“I go to Mua because his grave is there.”





“And he had a lot of hopes in me,” Sonko said.





“When I was elected as the Governor I was staying in Mua, therefore I will never leave Mua.”

“I will never leave my father’s grave,” he added.



