I will never leave my father’s GRAVE alone! SONKO now reveals why he will never come back to work from his office in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has told off critics who are telling him to come back to Nairobi and stop working from his Mua home in Machakos County.

Speaking during an interview

on

Jeff Koinange Live that airs on Citizen TV,

Sonko stated that

he prefers working from his Mua house because it is

close

to his father’s grave and is his native home.