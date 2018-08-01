I will make an example out of Governor OKOTH OBADO for killing SHARON OTIENO - DCI KINOTI swears as he requests only 3 days

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has asked for only 3 days to crack the murder case of Sharon Otieno, a university student who was brutally murdered by goons allegedly working at the behest of Migori Governor Okoth Obado.





This comes even as he dispatched a special team of homicide detectives to Homa Bay County, where Sharon’s lifeless body was discovered in a forest, to investigate the cold blooded murder.





Detectives have already taken statements from some of the witnesses and some of the suspects, including Governor Okoth Obado, are now staring at imminent arrest.





“The investigators are waiting for postmortem and DNA tests and we hope to get to the bottom of all this.”





“Actually, we are at the tail-end.”





“We cannot name the main suspect as at now but rest assured that no one will be spared,” said Kinoti.





Before she met her untimely death, Sharon was 7 months pregnant and Governor Obado is reportedly responsible for the pregnancy.



