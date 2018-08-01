I will arrest OKOTH OBADO and charge with the murder of SHARON OTIENO, just watch me - No nonsense DPP HAJI assures Kenyans

Monday September 10, 2018 - The Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, has assured Kenyans that the law will finally catch up with Migori Governor Okoth Obado for brutally killing his clandestine over, Sharon Otieno.





Speaking yesterday, Haji said Zachary Okoth Obado, who was adversely mentioned in the gruesome murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, would be arrested.





He clarified that investigations into the high profile homicide were ongoing and Obado would be taken in for questioning at the right time.





He pointed out that his office was not conducting the investigations but rather helped guide the ongoing probe.





"As I said investigations are ongoing, and at the right time when we feel that the Governor (Okoth Obado) needs to be arrested, then that will be done.”





“That would definitely be done.”





“The ODPP does not investigate, we guide the investigations," the DPP said.



