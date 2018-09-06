I wanna thank God for these blessings, SEXY LADY says and parades her ASS and BOOBs on social media (PHOTOs)

, , , , 09:40


Thursday, September 06, 2018 - These so called slay queens are giving men a hard time on social media.

For instance, this well endowed slay queen has paraded her saucy photos of her big derriere and chest as a way of thanking God.

While sharing the photos she wrote:

“I wanna thank God for these blessings.”

This is why someone wise once said that when God gives a lady beauty without brains, the private parts suffer most.

See the post and full photos below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Germany v France UEFA Nations League clash - Make good money here today.

Thursday, September 06, 2018 -  The inaugural   UEFA Nations League starts today in style with a mouth watering clash between the current ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno