I used to visit a married woman at her brothel in Kasarani for paid SEX- Read this confession guys.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

-Some married women have been doing prostitution business behind their husband’s back.





Sometime back, K24TV did an investigative piece and busted married women selling their bodies at dingy clubs in Nairobi’s Riverroad.





This guy has narrated how a married woman operated a brothel in Kasarani and he used to visit her for sex services.





The married woman and her husband used to live in Thika but she had rented a house in Kasarani where she used to do prostitution without her husband’s knowledge.





After God and hot porridge, fear women.





Read this confession on K-Talk.



