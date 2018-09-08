I sat at Art Caffe Two Rivers Mall for 15 mins waiting to be served, they were only serving Wazungus- A Kenyan rants(PHOTOs).

Saturday, September 8, 2018

-An infuriated Kenyan has ranted and exposed racial discrimination at Art Caffe Restaurant, Two Rivers Mall branch.





The staff were concentrating on serving wazungus, leaving Kenyans aside.





This is the not the first time the high end restaurant is being accused of racial discrimination.





The infuriated Kenyan shared photos saying, “ I sat inside Artcaffe at Two Rivers Mall for fifteen minutes waiting to be served coffee. All the waiters walk in the direction of mzungu. Nobody is interested in serving me I guess because I am black or am a piece of furniture. Do you know how that feels??This happening in my country is tragic. Why blame the Chinese racist? ”





















The Kenyan DAILY POST