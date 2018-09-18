I regret losing my virginity! HUDDAH MONROE says and reveals her love for MJONDOLO.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018-Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, posted some relationship advice on her Instagram page, telling women not to  settle in shitty relationships with basic b****.

According to Huddah, self love and respect is very important before you get into a relationship with someone.

In a series of posts on her IG page, Huddah also revealed that she regrets losing her virginity and said that although she loves dicks, she has reached a point in life where she doesn’t just sleep with anything in a trouser.

Huddah claims that her past sex experience has taught her a lot.

