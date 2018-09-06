I need to lose 10 Kgs of my fat ASS - VERA SIDIKA says as she starts serious work-out (PHOTO).

Thursday, September 6, 2018 - Kenya’s hottest socialite, Vera Sidika, has started a serious workout after breaking up with her lover, Otile Brown.

Vera posted a photo in the gym and revealed that she has been working 4 times a week.
The well endowed city socialite wants to lose 10Kgs of her fat ass and thighs.

So I made Gym a morning routine 4 times a week & I’m still shook at how disciplined I am. I drive from Kitusuru to Ngong Road & By 8:30am already at the gym .Damn!

In love with my flat tummy. Just need to lose 10kgs of thighs & ass. (Had to carry forward make up from my photoshoot. it was too good to wash off)”  Vera posted.


And she is looking really nice.
