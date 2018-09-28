I am ready to die fighting corruption and arresting murderers like OKOTH OBADO and JACKIE MARIBE 's fiance –NORDIN HAJI says

Friday September 28, 2018- Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji ,has admitted receiving death threats from corrupt state officers and Al Shabaab.





In an exclusive interview with KTN‘s presenter, Sophia Wanuna, Haji also said there are also some senior government officials who are telling him to go slow on corruption cases such as National Youth Service (NYS).





However he said he will not be intimidated by anybody and he will continue with his fight of eliminating corruption in the country.





Haji said he is ready die fighting corruption and other ills affecting the country





“I want to make it very clear that I believe in God, and only God can determine my destiny. So, if I’m destined to die on a certain day, nothing and no one can change that. We all have an expiry date and frankly, if I have to die for this cause, then so be it. Nothing would be more fulfilling. I am determined to see this to the end, for God and for my country,” Haji stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST