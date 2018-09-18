How RAILA ODINGA saved MIKE SONKO from impeachment by greedy MCAs – Even UHURU had authorised

Tuesday September 18,2018

-National Super Alliance(NASA) leader , Raila Odinga's intervention saved Nairobi Governor , Mike Sonko ,from impeachment from Members of the Nairobi county assembly, The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt.





According to an MCA who requested a condition of anonymity, Jubilee and ODM MCAs had ganged up against Sonko accusing him of intimidating and frustrating some MCAs.





The MCAs also said they were fed up with the governor's 'unbecoming habit' of threatening, recording and setting them up with anti-corruption detectives who have pounced on a number of City Hall staff and an MCA.





Leader of Majority Abdi Guyo is said to have informed Jubilee Party’s top leadership of their decision and they gave them their blessing of impeaching the Governor.





However when Nairobi Minority Leader, Peter Imwatok contacted Raila Odinga, the veteran politician refused to agree with the MCA’s decision calling for more consultation.





Raila is said to have summoned all opposition MCAs and urged them not to impeach Mike Sonko.





“He told them to sit down with the governor and have an agreement for the sake of Nairobians,”the MCA said.





After the truce Sonko is said to have organised a meeting with MCAs and promised them some trips to Mombasa using county funds.



