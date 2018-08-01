How COPS raided CGTN, formerly CCTV, brandishing guns to flush out Chinese workers who are in the Country illegally (VIDEOs).00:00
Illegal Chinese nationals working for CGTN arrested, Two months after I tipped-off security officials pic.twitter.com/6iGdi2tJFm— El Presidente' (@AtGuru001) September 5, 2018
Raid at CGTN. Exclusive videos from an officer that conducted the raid pic.twitter.com/BLuGg9raut— El Presidente' (@AtGuru001) September 5, 2018
September 5, 2018
September 5, 2018
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2