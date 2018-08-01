How COPS raided CGTN, formerly CCTV, brandishing guns to flush out Chinese workers who are in the Country illegally (VIDEOs).

Friday, September 7, 2018 - There was panic and confusion after cops raided Chinese media giant, CGTN, which was formerly known as CCTV, to flush out Chinese staff who are working in the station without work permits and relevant documents.

Kenyans who work at the giant media station have been complaining how their Chinese colleagues treat them like dogs.





Ladies are sexually harassed and forced to sleep with their Chinese bosses so as to keep their jobs.





Apparently, most Chinese workers at CGTN have no work permits.





This is how the cops stormed the giant media station and arrested a number of Chinese staff who are in the country illegally.





Watch the 4 videos in the next page



