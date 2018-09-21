Horny OBADO had SEX with his wife’s sister RHODA and impregnated her, this man is randy.

Friday, September 21, 2018

-An affair between embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, and his wife’s step-sister Rhoda Odie Nyakwaka has been exposed.





Rhoda and Obado’s wife Hellen are born of the same father.

Affair between Rhoda and the controversial Governor started when he employed her in the catering department at the County Headquarters.





He even gifted her a house in Nyasare estate in Migori town.





Things went south after Obado impregnated Rhoda and the affair between the two became open.





Apparently, Obado is allergic to condoms because every woman he has an illicit affair with ends up pregnant.





After Obado’s wife sister became pregnant, she was summoned by angry relatives who accused her of crossing the blood line.





She was pressured to terminate the pregnancy to avoid a curse.





Obado’s wife was very hurt after she found out the affair between her husband and sister Rhoda.





She cut communication with Rhoda and banned her from visiting the Governor’s home.

“It’s common knowledge that Hellen and Rhoda are not friends after she learnt of the affair.” A source close to the family revealed.





Obado’s thirst for women is well known within Migori County where he has been linked to sexual affairs with different women.



