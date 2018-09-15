Hope at last as Kenyans contribute millions to aide OKIYAH OMTATAH to challenge UHURU’s new punitive tax that has made life unbearable

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Activist Okiya Omtatah has renewed hopes of millions of Kenyans after he moved back to court to challenge new taxes which came into effect after President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Finance Bill 2018.





Omtatah filed a petition challenging the new levies on grounds that they were not enacted in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya.





The activist is seeking interim orders suspending the implementation of the Finance Act 2018 which saw fuel prices and the overall cost of living rise.





In his petition, Omtatah argued that the Act signed by Uhuru on September 21st, 2018, was null and void because majority of the Members of Parliament had opposed it.





He said the Finance Bill 2018 died when the lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected Uhuru's recommendations.





He accused the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, of taking a dead Bill to the President to sign.





Kenyans have contributed millions to Omtatah’s kitty to aid him in his battle to suspend Uhuru’s taxes and ease the lives of people.



