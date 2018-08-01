HESSY shares shocking details on DAVID MWAI, the hit man hired by ALI KORANE to kill Ex-Garissa Finance CEC.

00:00

…high places.

Here’s what Hessy Wa Dandora posted concerning the dangerous hit man.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Out Tips on Cardiff v Arsenal and 20 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, September 02, 2018 -  Arsenal recorded their first Premier League win of the campaign last weekend as they saw off a stuttering We...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno