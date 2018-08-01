Here’s why JACQUE MARIBE should be arrested in connection with MONICA’s murder, Stop fooling us JACKIE.

BY ESTHER KABUI.





Celebrated TV girl Jacque Maribe should be arrested in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Monica Kimani in Kilimani.

Monica was brutally murdered on September 19 after she arrived from South Sudan. Her body was found in her apartment on September 20.





The body, with the throat slit open, was found dumped into a bathtub.





Joseph Irungu has been arrested as a key suspect in the heinous murder.





Irungu was reportedly the last person to leave Monica's house at 2:24 am on Thursday.





He is also the fiancee of Maribe -- a news anchor at Royal Media Services' Citizen TV.





The suspect raised suspicion after he reported at Lang'at police station that he had been shot by two men while dropping Maribe at her place in Lang'ata on the wee hours of Friday after picking her from a club in Kilimani.





Police said they grilled Maribe who said she took the boyfriend to the hospital after being shot.





Several questions, however, arise on the character of Jacque Maribe and what she knows in the murder.





For example, the incident of her boyfriend being shot by gunmen after dropping her was not broadcast anywhere. How?





Maribe is a journalist. She enjoys massive following on social media. Has contacts within the police and is a news reader.





Why didn't we hear of this incident anywhere on TV, social media or even from her neigbours at Lang'ata.





We came to learn that her boyfriend was shot at only after police acted.





The sultry news girl cannot fool us on this!





You see, we have been here with our TV girls and we know how they behave, don't you think her lover being attacked by gunmen would have been a major news item on our screens?





Also, now that her lover had dropped her in the house and went back to the gate to check about the 'strangers' at the gate, did she hear any gunshots?





As a journalist, trained on connecting dots to a story, does she think her boyfriend's story adds up?





Why wouldn't she see it was a smokescreen and tell police something?





Detectives should pounce at her and put her behind bars to shed more light on what she knows!





May Monica Kimani Rest in Peace!



