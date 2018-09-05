Here’s what Slay Queens can learn from SHARON OTIENO, the young University Lady killed by OKOTH OBADO.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - The young precious life of Sharon Otieno, a student at Rongo University, was cut short after she was killed by goons allegedly sent by Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





Okoth Obado dumped the lady after impregnating her.





She started threatening the Governor and blackmailing him and that’s how she met her death.





At the time of her death, she was 6 months pregnant for the Governor.





According to Innocent Ngare, this is what slay queens can learn from the death of Sharon Otieno.