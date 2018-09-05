Here’s what Slay Queens can learn from SHARON OTIENO, the young University Lady killed by OKOTH OBADO.

, , , , , 05:27


Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - The young precious life of Sharon Otieno, a student at Rongo University, was cut short after she was killed by goons allegedly sent by Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.

Okoth Obado dumped the lady after impregnating her.

She started threatening the Governor and blackmailing him and that’s how she met her death.

At the time of her death, she was 6 months pregnant for the Governor.

According to Innocent Ngare, this is what slay queens can learn from the death of Sharon Otieno.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 6 football matches where you can make over sh 4000 from just a sh200 stake.

September 5, 2018 -   Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over an...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno