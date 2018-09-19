Here’s a VIDEO of SAPPY showing the injuries he sustained after REDSAN beat him like a burukenge.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- Popular dancehall singer, Redsan,  is on the spot after he assaulted  his producer Sappy.

Sappy has  produced a number of hits for Redsan and they have been having a good working relationship.

Redsan stormed Sappy’s studio demanding for the master copy of his new album, leading to a confrontation.

The Badder Than Most hit maker beat up Sappy like a kid  and left him with serious injuries.

Here’s a video of Redsan’s producer showing the injuries he sustained.


