Here’s a VIDEO of SAPPY showing the injuries he sustained after REDSAN beat him like a burukenge.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- Popular dancehall singer, Redsan, is on the spot after he assaulted his producer Sappy.
Sappy has produced a number of hits for Redsan and they have been having a good working relationship.
Redsan stormed Sappy’s studio demanding for the master copy of his new album, leading to a confrontation.
The Badder Than Most hit maker beat up Sappy like a kid and left him with serious injuries.
Here’s a video of Redsan’s producer showing the injuries he sustained.
Redsan did him bad 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3wxX3HC6KM— Mutuku™ (@__Mutuku) September 19, 2018
