Here’s the video by NYACHWANI that has angered people of Nyamira, he says it’s the most backward place in Kenya (VIDEO).

Monday, September 24, 2018 - Popular columnist and social media commentator, Silas Nyachwani, has rubbed the people of Nyamira County the wrong way after saying that it’s the most backward and primitive place in Kenya.

According to Silas, getting a credit of Sh100 in Nyamira is a great struggle, let alone the Sh200 change.

Are there any Kisiis from Nyamira here?

Listen to this video that is making Nyamira people go mad and tell us what you think.

The LINK>>>>
