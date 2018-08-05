Here’s the University LADY killed by OKOTH OBADO and dumped in the forest, She was pregnant for him (PHOTOs)

, , , , , 05:14


Wednesday, August 5, 2018- A second year student at Rongo University has lost her life after Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, plotted her murder.

The young lady called Sharon has been secretly warming the bed of the Migori Governor.

Trouble started when she fell pregnant and the Governor denied the pregnancy.

She threatened to expose him and that’s when he started plotting her murder through his Personal Assistant.

Sharon was kidnapped by goons sent by Okoth Obado with the help of his PA.

She was abducted together with Nation Media journalist, Barack Odour, who was investigating the affair between the young lady and Okoth Obado.

The journalist managed to escape from the kidnappers after he jumped out of the moving vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Sharon was killed and her body dumped at K’Odera forest.

At the time of her death, she was 6 months pregnant for the Governor and was planning to expose him in the…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 6 football matches where you can make over sh 4000 from just a sh200 stake.

September 5, 2018 -   Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over an...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno