Here’s the University LADY killed by OKOTH OBADO and dumped in the forest, She was pregnant for him (PHOTOs)

00:00

…media.

Here are photos of the late Sharon Otieno, the lady killed by Migori Governor.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 6 football matches where you can make over sh 4000 from just a sh200 stake.

September 5, 2018 -   Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over an...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno