Here’s the University LADY killed by OKOTH OBADO and dumped in the forest, She was pregnant for him (PHOTOs)00:00
…media.
Here are photos of the late Sharon Otieno, the lady killed by Migori Governor.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Page 1 2
CONTACT DAILY POST: Email us with any questions, advertisement inquiries, tips, stories you want covered, photos you want posted or any other topic of interest to
bloggeradmin@kenyan-post.com
September 5, 2018 - Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over an...
2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno