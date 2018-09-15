Here’s the trick that Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé used to access MONICA’s apartment to kill her, Lord Jesus!!

Is Jacque Maribe engaged to a thug and a killer?





Ok, let’s walk on this one together.





Monica Kimani, 29, had just come in for personal engagements. She goes home, Lamuria gardens on Kitale Lane, off Denis Pritt road. This is after moving from Ruaka three months ago.





At that same time, Joseph Kuria Irungu AKA Jowie, who is Maribe’s fiance was at Road House along Denis Pritt for some drinks with friends. At some point, A Lebanese friend, Waleed comes to keep Monica company since she is still new in the area.





Some minutes past mid night, two men come into the house and Waleed is forced to excuse them.





He bids his neighbor goodnight and leaves. Back at the estate’s gate, the two men identify themselves as Owen and Joe. One of them is dressed in a white kanzu and says he’s a pastor.





They gain entry without being booked in by the gate man.





In other news, towards 1 am, Jowie drives into Lang’ata’s Royal Park Estate and notices three suspicious men with a motor cycle.





He has a silver Toyota Allion KCA 031E. He proceeds to drop Maribe and then comes back to check who the men are. He ‘gets shot on the left chest and the bullet exits from his back’.





He rushes to Nairobi West Hospital where he is ‘treated and released’.





On 21 September 2018 at 1905hrs, he reports the incident vide OB79/21/9/18 at the Lang’ata Police Station and no arrest is made.





That same day, poor Monica is found dead by the brother, George Kimani who came to check on her after mum called and she did not pick or return any calls.





At the discovery of her death, Jowie had travelled all the way to Kijabe Mission hospital where he is ‘being treated for gunshot wound which Nairobi West Hospital checked and was released to go and rest’.





The same man Jowie who is a bouncer in the UAE was to marry one Maureen Kahehu but broke up when she got wind of Maribe’s existence in the picture.





Monica was scheduled to travel to Dubai for a vacation before going back to Sudan. Why would Jowie go all the way to Nairobi West Hospital and leave St Mary’s Hospital which is nearer?



