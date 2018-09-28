Here's a scientific reason why you should refrain from shaving your pubic hair(VIDEO)

Friday, September 28, 2018-

Did you know that pubic hair is never meant to be shaved?





Well, there is a scientific backing to this hypothesis as this video by ASAPscience attest.





About 70,000 to 120,000 years after the Ice Age, humans lost body hair but pubic hair remained for a variety of reasons.





The video then goes on to explain that the removal of pubic hair correlates with the rise of some serious STIs.





Irritation and stress from shaving combined with the moist environment can create perfect environment for bacteria that causes infections to thrive.





Watch the full video below:



