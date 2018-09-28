Here's a scientific reason why you should refrain from shaving your pubic hair(VIDEO)

, , , 06:51

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Friday, September 28, 2018- Did you know that pubic hair is never meant to be shaved?

Well, there is a scientific backing to this hypothesis as this video by ASAPscience attest.

About 70,000 to 120,000 years after the Ice Age, humans lost body hair but pubic hair remained for a variety of reasons.

The video then goes on to explain that the removal of pubic hair correlates with the rise of some serious STIs.

Irritation and stress from shaving combined with the moist environment can create perfect environment for bacteria that causes infections to thrive.

Watch the full video below:

 The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno