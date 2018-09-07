Here’s the rich Banker who started smashing BETTY KYALLO after JOHO dumped her, He even gave her a Range Rover.

Friday, September 7, 2018

- After Betty Kyallo’s affair with Hassan Joho flopped and he repossessed what belonged to him, the TV beauty hooked up with Tito Kuyoh, a Senior Manager at CFC Stanbic Bank.





The rich banker was smitten by Betty Kyallo’s beauty and wanted to marry her despite her past love affairs with Joho and Okari.





He even gave her a black Range Rover that she was flossing with on social media and cruising around with in the city.





However, Tito was heartbroken after he found that the TV beauty was cheating on him with multiple sex partners.





Just like Joho, he cut communication and repossessed his Range Rover.



