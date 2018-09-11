Here’s a PHOTO from Nairobi’s Majengo Slums where WOMEN sell SEX for as little as 100 bob.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - This photo taken in Nairobi’s Majengo slums shows women lining up in their shanties waiting for clients.

They sell sex for as little as 100 bob.

Check out this photo.
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

