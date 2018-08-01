Here’s the last amount of money OKOTH OBADO sent to SHARON OTIENO before she was abducted and killed in cold blood.

Friday, September 7, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was financing Sharon Otieno’s lifestyle before their affair flopped.





According to Daily Nation journalist Barrack Oduor, who was abducted together with Sharon but managed to jump out of the kidnappers’ car, the young University lady told him that the Governor sent her Ksh 100,000 for upkeep before he cut communication and dumped her despite being 7 months pregnant for him.





However, Sharon felt that the Ksh 100,000 Obado sent her was too little compared to what he used to send her before things went south.





“She admitted to have received Ksh 100,000 from the Governor three weeks before our meeting, an amount she said was too little compared to what she had been receiving from him before he started ignoring her calls and texts,” the Daily Nation journalist said.





According to Oduor, who was investigating the affair between Obado and Sharon, things went south after the Governor found out that Sharon was also having sex with his son, Dan.





Obado also wanted her to abort but she refused to terminate the pregnancy.



