Here’s the LADY whose mpango wa kando fought & pushed her husband off balcony after he busted them having SEX in Umoja(PHOTOs).

Saturday, September 8, 2018 - A man died on the spot after he was pushed off balcony by his wife’s mpango wa kando in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate.





The late Dan returned home at night announced and busted his wife busy opening her servers to her mpango wa kando in their matrimonial bed.





A fight between Dan and his wife’s mpango wa kando ensued and during the scuffle,he was pushed off balcony and died on the spot.













Photos of the late Dan’s wife, Alicia Nyawaga have emerged.





Her thirst for sex cost the precious life of her husband.





Check out her photos.

















