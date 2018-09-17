Here’s GOR SEMALANGO’s advice to anyone who doesn’t want to fall from grace to grass and end up like MAURICE ODUMBE.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Citizen TV aired a story on how former Cricket Star, Maurice Odumbe, fell from grace to grass and ended up being a desperate man with no future.





Odumbe was a household name in Cricket in the 1990s but he fell into drugs and alcoholism after he was linked to several scandals, ending his shining career.





These days, he begs for money to pay rent and meet other basic needs.





Evans Gor Semalang’o has priceless advice for Kenyans who don’t want to end up like Maurice Odumbe.





Read this and share widely.





The Maurice Odumbe story on Citizen TV "From Grace to Grass"is a very sad and tragic story of how life can change drastically. I have had the opportunity to interact with him sometimes early last year when he visited me in my office,We can learn a lot from his predicament.





1.Most Kenyans respect the office not the office holder(s),so as soon as you dont hold the same office or a better one,they will be done with you unless you still lead the same lifestyle or a better one th an when you were holding the office.Build your influence away from the office that you hold,Former PM Raila Odinga is an expert in this!





2.You would rather loose the office or a woman but not Money.





3.Women can be the root cause of evil not money. I do not want to discuss Foreign Women,the Bible has tackled that sufficiently.





4.Always try to invest for unforeseeable future and try diversify your investment.A penny saved will still be a penny.





5.Don't spend your time and resources pleasing people who do not like you by living a life you cannot afford.Just be assured the same fellows, Some "frenemies"are daily praying for your downfall.Always remember the defence mechanism prayer "God protect me from my friends, for i can deal with my enemies"





When in trouble you will remember the 80/20 rule "Only 20% of people you know or in your phone contacts are helpful,the rest of the 80% are useless! Even if you deleated them from your phone or life, your life will still be the same. # ZeroValue





# Above all do your best and leave the rest to God, for our God helps those who help themseves



