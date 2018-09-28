Here’s the gift late MONICA gave her mother a week before she died, this LADY was loaded.

Friday, September 28, 2018

-The late Monica Kimani, who was murdered last week at her apartment in Kilimani, was loaded with cash that she used to splash on friends and family members.





A week before she was brutally murdered, she bought her mother a brand new Subaru Impreza .





This was revealed by Monica’s father during a requiem mass held on Thursday at MKU ground in Thika.





Late Monica’s father also revealed that she had promised to buy him a Toyota Landcruiser V8 on his birthday.





“My loving daughter you were driving BMW X5 and you bought your mother a Subaru Impreza and promised me a V8 as a surprise during my birthday, I am still waitin g ” Monica’s father said during the requiem mass.





Although Monica described herself as a business-lady based in South Sudan , she was linked to money laundering.





She has also been linked to an affair with a 70 year Senior Government staff in South Sudan, who was sponsoring her lavish lifestyle in exchange for sex.



