Here's the gift late MONICA gave her mother a week before she died, this LADY was loaded.
Friday, September 28, 2018-The late Monica Kimani, who was murdered last week at her apartment in Kilimani, was loaded with cash that she used to splash on friends and family members.
A week before she was brutally murdered, she bought her mother a brand new Subaru Impreza .
This was revealed by Monica’s father during a requiem mass held on Thursday at MKU ground in Thika.
Late Monica’s father also revealed that she had promised to buy him a Toyota Landcruiser V8 on his birthday.
“My loving daughter you were driving BMW X5 and you bought your mother a Subaru Impreza and promised me a V8 as a surprise during my birthday, I am still waiting” Monica’s father said during the requiem mass.
Although Monica described herself as a business-lady based in South Sudan , she was linked to money laundering.
She has also been linked to an affair with a 70 year Senior Government staff in South Sudan, who was sponsoring her lavish lifestyle in exchange for sex.
The Kenyan DAILY POST