Here’s DIAMOND’s message to his ex-wife, ZARI HASSAN, on her birthday, this young man has not moved on.

Saturday, September 23, 2018 - When Diamond Platnumz married Zari Hassan, they were the ultimate celebrity couple in East Africa.





They used to splash romantic photos on social media and everybody admired their marriage.

However, Zari couldn’t tolerate Diamond’s infidelity.





The controversial singer used to have multiple sex partners, leading to a break up with Zari.

But despite their break up, Diamond claims that he still loves and respects Zari Hassan.





The Tanzanian A-List Bongo singer posted a sweet and emotional message to Zari on her birthday, praising her for being a good mother.





Diamond says that he will always respect his ex-wife for being a wonderful mother to their two kids.





“ A very special Birthday to the Mother of my Beloved kids...Thank you for blessing me with 2 amazing & cute Kids and thank you for continue being a good Mother to my Kids....Trust me, no matter how crazy & a proud man you think i might be, but am always grateful and i do respect you for that...thats why, you've never heard or saw me on any interview talking anything about you....not even talking about my side point of what happened to us!!...coz the kids you blessed me with, means alot to me.....and that is what made Love, respect and take you more than a blood sister / Brother for Life! ✊ 🏼 ....May God bless you with long life, Happiness, and More Winning!! ”He posted on his official Instagram page.